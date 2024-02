Listen to the story

TROY TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL 6, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL 3

Article continues after sponsor message

Singles

No. 1 — Hannah Hudson, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . c smith, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6, 6-2; No. 2 — Chelsea Maag, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . g Rockwell, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 — Bailey Grigg, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, def . Libby Roth, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 — Evelyn Wells, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, def . Holli Roberts, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-2; No. 5 — s kafer, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, def . Aubrey McCormick, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-3; No. 6 — K Wade, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, def . Lily Ingram, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 2-6, 5-10;

Doubles

No. 1 — Hannah Hudson-Chelsea Maag, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def. c smith-g Rockwell,TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 — Bailey Grigg-m suess, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, def. Libby Roth-Holli Roberts,JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL 6-0, 6-3; No. 3 — s kafer-Evelyn Wells, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, def. Morgan Davis-Michelle Maag,JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL 6-3, 6-1;

More like this: