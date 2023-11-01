JACKSONVILLE - Landon Kutscher scored in the 28th minute and a tight Rochester defense made it stand up as Triad dominated much of the play and created many opportunities, but couldn't put the ball into the back of the net as the Rockets defeated the Knights 1-0 in the IHSA Class 2A boys soccer super-sectional match, played at Illinois College's England Stadium in Jacksonville.

It was a cold night in Jacksonville, as it was throughout the state of Illinois, with game-time temperatures in the mid-30s and a wind chill in the mid-20s, but the two sides went at it with much vim and vigor.

Triad keeper Courtlan Dellamano made a big save early on to give the Knights some momentum, but it didn't last very long. The Rockets did take the lead in the 28th minute when Kutscher took a pass and fired a laser that beat Dellamano to the upper right corner to put Rochester into the lead a 1-0.

The Knights then kept the ball in the Rockets' end most of the remainder of the contest, especially in the second half, where Triad didn't allow the Rockets much possession time. Whenever the Rockets ventured into the Knights' end the defense was there to clear it out. Triad did have many chances to score the equalizer, but couldn't find the range as Rochester held on to take the win and advance to the state finals.

The Knights end their very successful season 22-2-1, while the Rockets go up to 19-5 and will play Crystal Lake South, who won the Grayslake Central super-sectional over Elmhurst Timothy Christian 2-1 after extra time, in the first state semifinal Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m at Hoffman Estates High School in northwestern suburban Chicago.

In the other two super-sectional matches, in the Lewis University super-sectional in Romeoville, Peoria Notre Dame Catholic squeezed by Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 1-0, and in the Chicago DeLaSalle Catholic super-sectional, Burbank St. Laurence Catholic won over Chicago DePaul College Prep Catholic, 3-1. The Fighting Irish will play the Vikings in the second semifinal Friday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The third and fourth place game will be played Saturday at 9 a.m., with the state final set for 4:30 p.m.

AURORA - Sam Garafalo scored after 20 minutes in the first half, but Naperville North got the equalizer after only 15 seconds of the second half, then scored the winner in the 53rd minute to take a 2-1 win in the IHSA Class 3A super-sectional boys soccer match over the Kahoks Tuesday evening at Aurora East High School

The game was played on a dreary and snowy evening in Aurora, in suburban Chicago, which also turned up somewhat windy. There was some snow on the turf field at Aurora East, but the game went on at a brisk pace.

Garafalo scored in the 20th minute to put Collinsville ahead 1-0, which was the score at halftime. The Huskies scored the equalizer just 15 seconds into the second half, then went ahead 2-1 in the 53rd minute, as the North defense stymied the Kahoks, not allowing any good opportunities for Collinsville.

The Kahoks' season ends 16-6-3, while the Huskies are now 22-1-3 and advance to the state semifinals, where they'll play LaGrange Lyons Township, a 4-3 winner over Palos Hills Amos Alonzo Stagg in the Berwyn-Cicero J. Sterling Morton super-sectional after extra time ended up goalless and the Lions won the penalty shootout 7-6. North and LaGrange play at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The other two super-sectional matches will be completed tomorrow, as the snowy conditions in Chicagoland interfered with play. In the Barrington super-sectional match, North Brook Glenbrook North and Elgin were level at 1-1 in the 66th minute when the game was abandoned by the referee. The final minutes of the match will be played Wednesday at 5 p.m. The St. Charles North super-sectional between Winnetka New Trier and St. Charles East was outright postponed and will be played Wednesday at 8 p.m. The winners of those two super-sectionals will meet each other in the second state semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The third and fourth-place game will be played Saturday at 10:30 a.m., while the state final will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

More like this: