TROY - The Triad Knights remained undefeated through the first third of the football season by jumping to a 36-17 lead at halftime, going on to a 43-25 win over Alton in a game played at home Friday night in Troy.

The Knights were coming off a big win last week against Mt. Zion, and hosted Alton, who were 0-2 going in, but were competitive in both their games so far.

The Knights went ahead first on a 35-yard pass from Issac Ackerman to Mac Musgrave on the opening possession to go in front 7-0. The Redbirds got an equalizer on a 65-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 7-7 shortly after, with Ackerman almost immediately throwing a 45-yard pass to Ian Dempsey for another score to put Triad back up 14-7.

The Knights defense came through later on with a safety to make it 16-7, then In the second quarter, Brody Hasquin threw 21 yards to Dempsey to make it 23-7 for Triad. The Redbirds got a three-yard rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 23-14 with the Knights getting another score and an 86-yard strike from Ackerman to Dempsey, his third touchdown of the game, but the conversion was missed giving the Knights 36-14 lead. Alton kicked a field goal shortly before halftime to make the score 36-17 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Jack Phelps ran in from five yards out to increase the lead to 43-17, but the Redbirds countered with Semaj Stampley catching an 81-yard touchdown pass, with the score going to 43-25 after a two-point conversion, There would be no further scoring in the game as the Knights won 43-25.

Triad is now 3-0, and opens its Mississippi Valley Conference season at home next Friday at Waterloo, while the Redbirds go to 0-3 and plays at Belleville West in its Southwestern Conference opening next Friday. Both games start at 7 p.m.

