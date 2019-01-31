EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County TRIAD in conjunction with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce a new community policing initiative specifically designed for area senior citizens residing within unincorporated Madison County. This pilot program, the Senior Citizen Telephone Check-In, is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2019, and will be instituted for one year. The program will be reevaluated at the conclusion of that year to determine its viability as a long term initiative.

According to the U.S. Census, there are 41,000 people 65 years or older who live in Madison County, and 30,000 live in a household with someone, and 11,000 live alone. The Madison County TRIAD along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants to connect with area senior citizens in the interest of improving their quality of life.

The program will allow for area senior citizens, 60 years of age and above, who reside within unincorporated Madison County, to voluntarily register with the Madison County TRIAD for a weekly call to be made by a member of the Madison County TRIAD. The call’s purpose is to check-in with that resident, provide reassurance, and ensure that resident is networked with all of the available resources offered in the area by senior citizen service providers. The call will be made on the same day and time each week.

In most instances the call duration will be short, just like an old friend calling to check-in and say hello. We hope to forge new relationships and perhaps introduce ourselves as the sheriff’s office and the TRIAD to those who might not know us yet.

Participants will be asked to provide some basic information about themselves which will remain confidential with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County TRIAD. The information which will be requested will include, but not be limited to, name, home address, vehicle information, medical conditions (optional), and emergency contacts. If for some reason the sheriff’s office and TRIAD are unable to reach the senior during the scheduled call steps will be taken to ensure the welfare of the senior. This may include calling the listed emergency contacts or sending a deputy sheriff to the residence.

This program is free and those participating can opt out of the program anytime they choose. The only requirement at this time is that the participant reside within unincorporated Madison County, have a telephone, and be 60 years of age or more. For more information about this program, or to see if you or your loved one qualifies, please contact the Madison County TRIAD at Triad@co.madison.il.us, contact us on Facebook @MCSOTRIADIL, or call 618-296-2800.

Contact Person: Lt. Kristopher Tharp DSN 307/Madison County TRIAD-President 618-296-4818

