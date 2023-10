Tri City Area YMCA Tidalwaves ‘making’ waves Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On November 22, 2014 Tidalwaves swimmer Edward Roberts broke the record for the 9-10 year old boys 50 yard Freestyle at the Ozark A USA meet. The previous record of 26.39 seconds has stood since 1994, Roberts has established a new record of 26.21 seconds. Great Job! Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a Sports Tip