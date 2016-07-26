JERSEYVILLE – Jonathan Trexler, 36, of entered a guilty plea to aggravated kidnapping in Jersey County and was sentenced an enhancement for 25 years because a dangerous weapon was used in the crime.

Charges of home invasion and aggravated sexual assault were dropped in Jersey County in exchange this plea, Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten said. Trexler will be sentenced in Calhoun County on Aug. 2 and the Jersey and Calhoun County sentences will run in concurrent fashion. Trexler faced accusations of kidnapping his estranged wife on April 6. He allegedly took her to Calhoun County and assaulted her.

“His prison sentence will run concurrent with Calhoun County where he pled to aggravated kidnapping and possession of controlled substance,” Goetten said. “The results of this case would not have been possible without the excellent work done by law enforcement. Federal, state and local agencies worked tirelessly, not only saving the life of the victim, but compiling evidence which established an airtight case for prosecution.

“Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Tellor did an outstanding job in securing necessary warrants which would ultimately lead to the recovery of key evidence. Mr. Tellor's a seasoned prosecutor with nearly two decades of experience here in Jersey County, and our community is lucky to have him.”

Goetten said office worked closely with the victim in this case and also with Calhoun County State's Attorney Rick Ringhausen in negotiating a lengthy prison sentence of a combined 30 years.

“In nearly a decade as State's Attorney I have seen only one sentence of greater magnitude and that was one of a convicted murderer,” Goetten said. “We hope that this sentence acts as a deterrent to anyone considering committing such violent acts. We also hope that the conclusion of this case brings the necessary closure to the victim and her family."

