TRENTON WESCLIN 12, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8: McGivney jumped out to an 8-0 lead with five in the first and three in the second, with Wesclin rallying with a six-run fifth in their girls' softball win over the Griffins at Griffins Park.

Both Alexis Bond and Izzie Venarsky had two hits and three RBI's for McGivney, while both Julia Behrmann and Avery Grenzebach had two hits each and both Sarah Hyten, Alexa Jones and Jada Zumwalt each had a hit apiece.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Grenzebach threw a complete game in the circle, striking out five.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Warriors are now 7-3, while the Griffins go to 1-5, but continue to show improvement each game.

More like this:

Nov 16, 2023 - Emily Johnson's 15 Points Lead McGivney, Griffins Fall 43-40 In Tough Matchup With Columbia

Oct 20, 2023 - Columbia Wins On Final Attempt In Penalty Shootout To Eliminate Griffins 2-1 In Regional Final

3 days ago - Monday Sports Round-Up

Nov 14, 2023 - Griffins Hold Off Belleville East's Late Push - Explorers Fall To Hosting Eagles In Columbia Tip-Off Classic

Nov 3, 2023 - Griffins' Liam Boeving Continues To Expand Running Horizons, Is A Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athlete Of The Month

 