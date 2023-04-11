Trenton-Wesclin Slides By Father McGivney In Girls Softball 12-8, Griffins Continue To Improve
TRENTON WESCLIN 12, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8: McGivney jumped out to an 8-0 lead with five in the first and three in the second, with Wesclin rallying with a six-run fifth in their girls' softball win over the Griffins at Griffins Park.
Both Alexis Bond and Izzie Venarsky had two hits and three RBI's for McGivney, while both Julia Behrmann and Avery Grenzebach had two hits each and both Sarah Hyten, Alexa Jones and Jada Zumwalt each had a hit apiece.
Grenzebach threw a complete game in the circle, striking out five.
The Warriors are now 7-3, while the Griffins go to 1-5, but continue to show improvement each game.
