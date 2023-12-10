ROXANA - Trenton Hollaway may be just a sophomore, but he’s already making his mark wearing Roxana colors. Hollaway has already become an important piece for the Shells, on both the soccer field and basketball court.

On the hardwood, Holloway has grown into a role as a starting point guard, scoring and facilitating his Roxana teammates.

“I feel like it’s very important to get my teammates open,” said Trenton Holloway following a recent 53-48 Shells basketball win over Southwestern in Roxana. “Getting (teammates) opportunities to get buckets and get points on the board.”

Not just a facilitator, Trenton has shown his knack for scoring, and really shooting. His 14 points in the win over Southwestern gave him a share of the team lead with fellow sophomore Sean Maberry.

His role as a point guard is similar to the role he plays on the soccer field, a facilitator and willing passer if need be, but more than confident in front of the goal.

But Trenton is a team player, first and foremost. When asked about his big game after the Southwestern win, he gave credit to his teammates. “We all battled hard.”

When I asked Trenton his expectations for his sophomore basketball season, he gave an answer true to that team-first attitude.

“Just keep working hard, and keep getting dubs.”

That attitude will fit in perfectly in Shell Nation.

