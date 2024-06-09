JOLIET - A lead-off triple by A.J. Zweeres, where he scored on an error during the play, was the only run of the game as Morris took a 1-0 pitcher's dual over Highland in the third-place game in the IHSA Class 3A state baseball finals Saturday morning at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet.

The Bulldogs finished fourth to conclude their highly successful season at 32-9-1, while Morris finishes the season 30-4.

Article continues after sponsor message

It was a pitching-dominated game, as Redskins hurler C. DelFavero allowed only a sixth inning lead-off double by Brayden Bircher, who went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Keaton Favre, but was caught stealing the plate by Zweeres and his brother, Griffin. Zane Korte subsequently struck out to end the inning and Highland's best chance.

Trent Clemons also pitched a great game for the Bulldogs, going seven innings and scattered three hits, walking one and striking out six. with Braxdon Decker coming on in the eighth, facing only one batter, the lead-off triple by A.J. Zweeres, who scored on an error by the shortstop on the play to give Morris the 1-0 win.

DelFavero ended up fanning five in throwing his complete game on the mound for the Redskins.

In the state championship game, Crystal Lake Central defeated Lemont 3-2 to claim the title on the final day of the 2023-24 IHSA sports year.

More like this: