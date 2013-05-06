Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) held an overnight trip on May 2-3 to the 78th Annual Tulip Time Festival in Pella, IA. This was a history making trip in more than one way! Sixteen travelers journeyed the 5 hours to for the department's first overnight trip and a record snowfall in May. Pella received around three inches of snow from Thursday afternoon to Friday night. This is the first time in the history of the festival that there has been snow. Many outdoor activities were cancelled due to the wet, cold and snowy conditions, but the group still had a great time and the experience will not be soon forgotten.

Trips, programs and leagues with JPRD are always open to both city residents and non-residents. These trips included individuals from three different counties, including Greene, Jersey and Macoupin. The department will offer day trips on a regular basis and currently has trips planned through December 2013.

For more information on future trips, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

