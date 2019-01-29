DOW - The Treehouse Wildlife Center has requested donations of straw, blankets and meat with severe cold weather predicted.

“We could use unprocessed or uncooked chicken, lamb, beef (no hamburger), deer or fish. If you have harvested meat, we can’t accept meat if you use lead. Lead is very toxic to wildlife, even in the smallest amounts. Donations are greatly appreciated and tax deductible. Stay safe!”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Treehouse Wildlife Center is located at 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow. Phone number is 618-466-2990.

More like this:

Jun 20, 2024 - Local Pickleballers Play for a Good Cause

Jun 13, 2024 - Prep Your Way To Grill Season Food Safety

May 20, 2024 - RiverBender Blog: I Went Vegetarian for a Week

Jun 19, 2024 - Treehouse Wildlife Center Brings Ambassador Animals to Carlinville

Mar 6, 2024 - Godfrey Meat Market Reflects on 15 Years in Business

Related Video:

TreeHouse Wildlife Center

Masters of the Sky 2018

 