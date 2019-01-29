Treehouse Wildlife Center requests donations of straw, blankets and meat with cold temps ahead
DOW - The Treehouse Wildlife Center has requested donations of straw, blankets and meat with severe cold weather predicted.
“We could use unprocessed or uncooked chicken, lamb, beef (no hamburger), deer or fish. If you have harvested meat, we can’t accept meat if you use lead. Lead is very toxic to wildlife, even in the smallest amounts. Donations are greatly appreciated and tax deductible. Stay safe!”
The Treehouse Wildlife Center is located at 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow. Phone number is 618-466-2990.
