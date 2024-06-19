CARLINVILLE - Some interesting visitors will visit the Carlinville Public Library for a free, one-hour program at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

Educators from the Treehouse Wildlife Center will be on hand, accompanied by some of the animals housed at the center. These so-called “ambassador animals” will combine with discussion of the natural histories of native species, and current issues affecting their health and well-being.

“We’re thrilled to have the Treehouse Wildlife Center, and their animal friends, with us,” said Hannah Miller, director of the Carlinville Public Library. “This will be an educational experience for children and adults alike. The Center does such wonderful work, and we’re looking forward to their visit with us.”

The presentation is appropriate for all ages, and will be an enriching and educational experience for the entire audience.

Established in 1979, the Treehouse Wildlife Center is a leading resource of animal resource and rehabilitation, as well as the educational promotion of environmental stewardship and awareness. Located between Dow and Elsah in Jersey County, the Center is largely run by volunteers, with a small professional staff.

Among many others, the Center houses such animals as bald eagles, wolves, opossums, turtles, and snakes, and is open 363 days per year, excepting Christmas and Thanksgiving.

The Treehouse Wildlife Center is associated with the National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association, and operates under permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and the Illinois Endangered Species Board.

The presentation is one of many public activities offered by the Carlinville library in conjunction with this year’s Summer Reading Program. For more information, contact the library at 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

