TreeHouse Wildlife Center Mouse Races are scheduled for Friday May 16th, at the Godfrey KC Hall; 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, IL. Doors open at 6:30, races begin at 7:00. Tickets are $20 and include complimentary beer, soft drinks, popcorn and pretzels; you are welcome to bring your own snacks.

Come out and show your support for TreeHouse, there will be Mouse Races, Mouse Roulette, Raffle and Silent Auction. Some permanent residents of TreeHouse will also be on hand for you to get up close & personal with.

Tickets are available at www.TreeHouseWildlifeCenter.com, at TreeHouse in Dow or at the door the night of the event. Advanced ticket purchasers will be included in a special drawing at the event.

TreeHouse is a non-profit [501(c)3] organization, established in 1979, dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of wildlife, while promoting environmental awareness through education. Located near Alton, Illinois, TreeHouse provides a community service to people in

southwestern Illinois who encounter injured or orphaned wildlife by providing a legal and professional means of assisting them and the wildlife involved.

TreeHouse does not receive government funding of any kind and operates with donations from the public, memberships, fundraisers, grants, and fees from outreach programs to keep TreeHouse in operation. We operate under permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and the Illinois Endangered Species Board.

