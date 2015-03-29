The results from the eighth annual Trebuchet competition are listed below.

A total of 170 students from 11 area high schools at Lewis and Clark Community College participated on Friday.

Kevin Bodden, coordinator of engineering science at LCCC, directed the event at George C. Terry River Bend Arena.

CAD:

1st  Omega (Marquette Catholic)

2nd Palindrome emordnilaP  (Edwardsville)

3rd Rassafrass (Edwardsville)

Report:

1st Omega (Marquette Catholic)

2nd Red Knights  (Incarnate Word Academy)

3rd Raging Tiger Unicorns of the French Foreign Legion (Carrollton)

Battle:

1st Jersey Boys (Jerseyville)

2nd Two Timin’ Tony Two Tones (Jerseyville)

3rd Perpetual Motion Squad (Duchesne)

With a buzzer beater, the Jersey Boys took the win from a dominating Two Timin’ Tony Two Tones. Classic NCAA tournament finish.

iPad winner:  Entry #91 - Thomas W. (Marquette)

