EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler, CPA, wants to remind taxpayers that the final installment of real estate taxes is due Dec. 9.

“We just want to make sure it doesn’t slip someone’s mind,” Prenzler said. “We know with the holiday season underway people get busy and may forget. We just want to remind them.”

Prenzler said taxpayers have multiple options to pay the final installment.

Taxpayers who don’t want to visit the Madison County Treasurer’s Office can mail their bill, pay at participating banks and credit unions throughout the county, pay online at www.madcotreasurer.org or use online bill pay through their financial institution.

Prenzler said in order to avoid the 1.5 percent penalty/late fee all payments mailed must be post marked no later than Dec. 9.

“Anyone who mails a payment should walk into the post office and have it stamped with the date,” he said. “Placing it in the mailbox out front won’t assure a correct post mark and that the treasurer’s office will receive it on time.”

The Treasurer’s Office is responsible for overseeing for collecting and distributing more than $385 million from property owners to more than 200 taxing districts. The collection process concludes with the annual tax sale on Feb. 22, 2016.

For questions or more information contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

