EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler wants the County Board chairman to bring the question of lowering the county’s property tax rate to a vote at the April county board meeting.

Prenzler and others have been circulating a petition that will put to a vote whether to lower the county’s maximum tax rate on the general fund from .25 to .20 cents. This reduction would reduce the county’s property tax levy, saving taxpayers money.

“I am asking the chairman to bring to a vote the question of lowering the county’s tax rate on the general fund by 20 percent,” Prenzler said. “The county board has the power to place this question on the November ballot. If he is unwilling to help, then taxpayers will be forced to collect 17,000 signatures to put this question to a vote.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prenzler, who is helping circulate the petition, said the county regularly pads its general fund budget by $3 - 4 million and earlier last year asked the county to cut its tax levy 10 percent.

“This petition is an opportunity to give taxpayers some badly needed relief from burdensome property taxes,” Prenzler said. “And the tax rate can be lowered without cutting any county jobs or services. As county treasurer I know the county has too much money and I intend to do what I can to give it back.”

The petition drive to reduce the county’s general fund levy will require 17,000 signatures, or 10 percent of the registered voters in Madison County.

To download the petition readers may visit www.cutmadcotax.com.

More like this: