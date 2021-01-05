SPRINGFIELD – Illinois motorists saved $200,000 in 2020 because Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs and Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White agreed to waive electronic check processing fees to ease the financial burden on Illinoisans during this pandemic.

“We are proud to work with Secretary White to waive e-check fees and encourage online transactions to make the payment process safe and convenient to help reduce the spread of Covid-19,” Frerichs said. “This is a great example of public officials working together to provide relief to motorists during this pandemic.”

Frerichs’ office provides back-end payment processing for the Secretary of State’s office as well other units of local government across the state, such as city governments, library districts, and park districts. Referred to as ePay, the electronic payment system provides competitive electronic security at a lower cost than the private sector. More information is available at www.illinoistreasurer.gov.

The electronic check fee waiver, which will be extended through May 31, 2021, is in conjunction with an ongoing effort by Secretary White to encourage online transactions at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

“Don’t wait, renew online by e-check,” said White. “By renewing your license plate sticker, driver’s license or ID card online, you won’t have to visit a Driver Services facility and wait in line after they reopen Jan. 5, 2021. This will save you money and time. I am proud to team up with Treasurer Frerichs to waive the processing fee again for customers paying with e-checks through May 31, 2021.”

Since the waiver was enacted in May 2020, on-line transactions are up nearly three-fold compared to the same time frame in 2019, Frerichs and White said.

Time Frame E-check Transactions

May 5-Dec. 31, 2020 428,144

May 5-Dec. 31, 2019 181,200

This e-check payment processor fee will be waived for the following online services:

renewing a license plate sticker;

obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card; and

renewing a driver’s license or ID card.



Customers can visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com to begin their transaction. Customers then are connected to a vendor, National Cash Register, which manages the ePay program for the state treasurer’s office. Customers then provide a routing number and bank account number on the secure payment page. After the transaction is completed and the e-check is verified, the Secretary of State’s office will mail the license plate sticker or DL/ID card.

