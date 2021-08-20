SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs will host a live unclaimed property auction at 11 a.m. on Aug. 21 at the Illinois State Fair (Lincoln Stage) in Springfield. In advance of the event, collectors will get an opportunity to preview the auction items from 9 - 11 a.m. Click here for a full list of unclaimed property auction items.

More than 15,000 items, divided into 250 lots, will be auctioned. The auction is free and open to the public but will require paid entry to the fairgrounds.

An 1827 Bust half dollar coin, vintage 18K yellow gold manual wind Patek Philippe men’s watch, commemorative Olympic coins, and sports memorabilia, including cards for Chicago legends Michael Jordan and Frank Thomas, are among the unclaimed property items worth nearly $150,000 to be auctioned on Aug. 21 during the Illinois State Fair (Lincoln Stage) in Springfield.

The treasurer’s office is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards, and safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered to the treasurer’s office after private entities have tried for at least five years to locate the owner. All auction proceeds will be held for the rightful owners in perpetuity.

WHEN: August 21, 2021

10:30 – 11:00 a.m. (Treasurer Frerichs availability for interviews)

WHERE: Illinois State Fair (Lincoln Stage)

801 East Sangamon Avenue

Springfield, IL

