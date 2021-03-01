SPRINGFIELD – In honor of Women’s History Month, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today kicked off a virtual campaign to highlight and celebrate the achievements of women in Illinois. This year’s national theme for Women’s History Month is “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced”.

“Women always have played an important role in our everyday lives, history, and success of our country. Yet, for many years, they were silenced,” Frerichs said. “We must allow women their voice, fight with them for equal rights, and push with them for diversity across all sectors to make our world a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Women’s History Month is each March. Frerichs will honor the following women for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities:

Outstanding Commitment in Arts and Humanity

Marlena Ascher

President | Founder, Northwest Arts Connection, Chicago

Outstanding Commitment in Community Service

Karen Tamley

President | CEO, Access Living, Chicago

Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official

Deb Conroy

State Representative - 46th District, Elmhurst

Outstanding Commitment in Leadership

Dr. Ngozi Ezike

Director, Illinois Department of Public Health, Chicago

Outstanding Commitment in Sportsmanship

Jonelle Polk McCloud

Former U of I Basketball Player

Manager, Peoria's Proctor Recreation Center, Peoria

Outstanding Commitment in Workforce and Labor

Doris Carroll

Former President of the Illinois Nurses' Association, Vice President for affiliate of the IL AFL-CIO, Delegate with the Chicago Federation of Labor, Chicago

Throughout the month of March, Frerichs will share recorded video conversations with each awardee via his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. These videos also will be hosted online at illinoistreasurer.gov/heritageevents.

