Treasurer Frerichs Honors Illinois Leaders During Women’s History Month
SPRINGFIELD – In honor of Women’s History Month, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today kicked off a virtual campaign to highlight and celebrate the achievements of women in Illinois. This year’s national theme for Women’s History Month is “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced”.
“Women always have played an important role in our everyday lives, history, and success of our country. Yet, for many years, they were silenced,” Frerichs said. “We must allow women their voice, fight with them for equal rights, and push with them for diversity across all sectors to make our world a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Women’s History Month is each March. Frerichs will honor the following women for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities:
Outstanding Commitment in Arts and Humanity
Marlena Ascher
President | Founder, Northwest Arts Connection, Chicago
Outstanding Commitment in Community Service
Karen Tamley
President | CEO, Access Living, Chicago
Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official
Deb Conroy
State Representative - 46th District, Elmhurst
Outstanding Commitment in Leadership
Dr. Ngozi Ezike
Director, Illinois Department of Public Health, Chicago
Outstanding Commitment in Sportsmanship
Jonelle Polk McCloud
Former U of I Basketball Player
Manager, Peoria's Proctor Recreation Center, Peoria
Outstanding Commitment in Workforce and Labor
Doris Carroll
Former President of the Illinois Nurses' Association, Vice President for affiliate of the IL AFL-CIO, Delegate with the Chicago Federation of Labor, Chicago
Throughout the month of March, Frerichs will share recorded video conversations with each awardee via his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. These videos also will be hosted online at illinoistreasurer.gov/heritageevents.
More like this: