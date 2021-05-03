SPRINGFIELD – In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today kicked off a virtual campaign to highlight and celebrate the achievements and positive impact Asian and Pacific Islanders have made in Illinois and around the world.

This year’s national theme for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is “Advancing Leaders Through Purpose-Driven Service.”

“We are grateful for these leaders who continue to give their time, share their talents, and use their voices to improve our communities,” Frerichs said. “This is an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ and commemorate the great work Asian and Pacific Islanders are doing to help our country thrive.”

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is each May. Frerichs will honor the following individuals for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities:

Outstanding Commitment in Arts and Humanity

Moki Tantoco

Education and Programs Manager | National Veterans Art Museum

Outstanding Service in Business

Patty Neumson

Business Owner | Herb Restaurant

Outstanding Commitment in Community Service

Kyungnan Yu

Community Activist | National Unification Advisory Council

Founding Member | KAN-WIN

Outstanding Commitment in Education

Sendhil Revuluri

Vice President | Chicago Board of Education

Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official

Ram Villivalam

Illinois State Senate

Outstanding Commitment in Leadership

Rajesh G. Govindaiah

Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer | Memorial Health System

Outstanding Commitment in Sportsmanship

Laura Zeng

Gymnast | Olympian

Throughout the month of May, Frerichs will share recorded video conversations with each awardee via his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. These videos also will be hosted online at illinoistreasurer.gov/heritageevents.

