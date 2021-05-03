Treasurer Frerichs Honors Illinois Leaders During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
SPRINGFIELD – In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today kicked off a virtual campaign to highlight and celebrate the achievements and positive impact Asian and Pacific Islanders have made in Illinois and around the world.
This year’s national theme for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is “Advancing Leaders Through Purpose-Driven Service.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“We are grateful for these leaders who continue to give their time, share their talents, and use their voices to improve our communities,” Frerichs said. “This is an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ and commemorate the great work Asian and Pacific Islanders are doing to help our country thrive.”
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is each May. Frerichs will honor the following individuals for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities:
Outstanding Commitment in Arts and Humanity
Moki Tantoco
Education and Programs Manager | National Veterans Art Museum
Outstanding Service in Business
Patty Neumson
Business Owner | Herb Restaurant
Outstanding Commitment in Community Service
Kyungnan Yu
Community Activist | National Unification Advisory Council
Founding Member | KAN-WIN
Outstanding Commitment in Education
Sendhil Revuluri
Vice President | Chicago Board of Education
Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official
Ram Villivalam
Illinois State Senate
Outstanding Commitment in Leadership
Rajesh G. Govindaiah
Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer | Memorial Health System
Outstanding Commitment in Sportsmanship
Laura Zeng
Gymnast | Olympian
Throughout the month of May, Frerichs will share recorded video conversations with each awardee via his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. These videos also will be hosted online at illinoistreasurer.gov/heritageevents.
About the Treasurer
As Illinois State Treasurer, Frerichs is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $38 billion. The portfolio includes $17 billion in state funds, $15 billion in retirement and college savings plans and $6 billion on behalf of local and state governments. The investment approach is cautious to ensure the preservation of capital. Frerichs’ office protects consumers by safeguarding more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property, encouraging savings plans for college or trade school, increasing financial education among all ages, assisting people with disabilities save without losing government benefits, and removing barriers to a secure retirement. The Treasurer’s Office predates Illinois incorporation in 1818. Voters in 1848 chose to make it an elected office.
More like this: