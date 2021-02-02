SPRINGFIELD – In honor of Black History Month, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today kicked off a virtual campaign to highlight and celebrate the achievements of African Americans in Illinois. This year’s national theme is The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.

“We are proud to celebrate Black History Month and honor the unsung heroes doing impactful work quietly within their communities,” Frerichs said. “These leaders are creating jobs, educating our youth, and breaking down barriers to lead to a more equitable Illinois. We must continue to uplift and support those working hard to make things better for all.”

Frerichs will honor the following recipients for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities:

Outstanding Commitment in Arts and Humanity

Kathryn Harris, Community Leader, Springfield

Outstanding Service in Business

Max Russell, Owner, Russell Electric Contractors, Metropolis

Outstanding Commitment in Community Service

Carlos Nelson, Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation, Chicago

Outstanding Commitment in Education

Dr. Sharon Desmoulin Kherat, Superintendent Peoria Public Schools District 150, Peoria

Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official

Senator Jacqueline “Jackie” Collins, Chicago

Outstanding Commitment in Labor

George Alexander, LIUNA Laborers 477, Springfield

Outstanding Service in Leadership

Leslie J. Anderson, BMO Financial Group, Chicago

Outstanding Commitment in Sports

Darrin Jackson, Chicago White Sox, Chicago

Throughout the month of February, Frerichs will share pre-recorded video conversations with each awardee via his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. These videos will also be hosted online at illinoistreasurer.gov/heritageevents.

Black History Month is a national effort. In 1926, Carter G. Woodson created Negro History Week. In 1976, the annual celebration was expanded to a month.

