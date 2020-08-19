SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today announced the winners of the 2020 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest. The annual contest encourages young photographers to explore and take photos that share their vision of agriculture in our state.

“Illinois is a proud leader in agriculture serving people all around the world,” Frerichs said. “Thank you to all the children and young adults who participated in this contest, giving us a glimpse of Illinois farms, animals, and rich culture through your eyes.”

Winning photo entries can be viewed here. Winning entries and other submissions will be featured in a 2021 calendar and used in marketing materials.

There were three age-based categories for this year’s contest: ages 8-10, 11?14, and 15-18. Each student was allowed to submit up to two photos by June 24.

Ag Invest is one of the nation’s largest agricultural linked deposit programs. It helps hundreds of Illinois farmers and agriculture professionals. The treasurer’s office, through the Ag Invest program, partners with eligible lenders to offer farmers and ag businesses annual and long-term, low-interest loans which can be used for operating costs, equipment purchases, construction-related expenses, and livestock purchases.

To read all the rules, terms, and legal conditions associated with this contest, visit our website at www.CreamoftheCropContest.com or contact Rebecca Huston at 217.558.6217.

8-10 Age Bracket Winners

First Place: Neighbors Passing By, Mia Tope, Campbell, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Second Place: Country Living, Lily DeAth, Indianola, IL

Third Place: Guarding Eggs, Alison Koester, Red Bud, IL

11-14 Age Bracket Winners

First Place: Working Dawn Till Dusk, Drew Mickey, Taylorville, IL

Second Place: Cherish Every Sunset, Kelsea Klingenberg, Princeton, IL

Third Place: Funk Farm, Addi Jo Funk, Du Quoin, IL

15-18 Age Bracket Winners

First Place: Sunset over Corn Field and Grazing Cows, Tanner Mickey, Taylorville, IL

Second Place: Beautiful Old Barn, Noah Sandage,Marion, IL

Third Place: Soybean Crop, Noah Sandage, Marion, IL

More like this: