New Application Period Runs Through September 30 for Small Non-Profits with Food, Housing, Workforce and Economic Programs

SPRINGFIELD – Small non-profit organizations in Illinois that assist individuals with food, housing, workforce, and economic development are eligible for a grant of up to $20,000 each, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said today.

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund will accept applications through Sept. 30 to assist organizations with annual budgets of $1 million or less. A total of $200,000 is available in this grant cycle. Visit ilcharitabletrust.com to complete an application online or contact the treasurer’s office at (217) 836-4590.

“Non-profits are critically important to our local communities,” Frerichs said. “The Charitable Trust program provides small non-profits a great opportunity to feed, house and teach job skills to those in need.”

Awardees are selected by an 11-member committee, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund. Since the program was established in 2017, more than $3.3 million has been awarded to 163 non-profits.

Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been complete for at least one calendar year.

Grant awards comes from filing fees non-profits pay when incorporating in the state of Illinois, not personal or property tax dollars.

