GODFREY – Poet, educator and entrepreneur Treasure Shields Redmond visited Lewis and Clark Community College, March 28, to discuss civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer in honor of Women’s History Month.

Redmond infused poetry with southern dialect, spirituals and gospel to tell the story of the oft-forgotten champion of voting rights. She also read from her book “chop: a collection of Kwansabas for fannie lou hamer.” Those interested can learn more about Redmond can visit www.FemininePronoun.com.

This L&C Diversity Council event was presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information visit www.lc.edu/diversity.

