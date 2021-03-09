EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine announced today that Travis Varble from Alton pleaded guilty Monday to Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child charges dating from January 2013 to December 2013.

“This plea ensures Varble will be incarcerated into his 80’s,” said Haine. “It also prevents the further victimization of the minor in this matter, ensuring that she does not have to come into court to testify or present evidence of her graphic sexual assaults to the public. I commend the hard work of Assistant State’s Attorney’s Alison Foley and Kathleen Nolan of the Children’s Justice Division, whose collaboration with the Alton Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, as well as the victim and her family, secured this plea and conviction.”

Travis J. Varble (d.o.b. 11/5/1976) was indicted with multiple counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, enhanced Class X felonies, punishable by 6-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, on May 24, 2018. Varble’s trial was set for March 22, 2021. Then, on March 8, 2021, Varble agreed to plead guilty to one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to 34 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Kyle Napp. Truth in sentencing applies to this charge, meaning that Varble must serve 85% of that sentencing.

Varble is currently serving a 17-year sentence for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse charges out of Madison County, Illinois, in 15-CF- 2437.

This sentence must be served consecutively with that sentence. Once Varble completes both sentences, he will face a Mandatory Supervised Release period of anywhere from three years to natural life. Varble is also serving a federal sentence for Child Pornography charges stemming from this investigation.

The charges in this case, and the 2015 case, involve the same 8-year-old victim. An investigation involving Homeland Security Investigations and the Alton Police Department revealed the additional charges brought forth in this Indictment.

