JACKSONVILLE - Freedom's Never Free (FNF) is an appreciation celebration for our Veterans, Military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, & Coast Guard).

Although the organization's main focus is on Veterans and the Military, they honor 1st Responders (Law Enforcement, Fire Fighters, & Emergency Medical Personnel), and their families, as well.

WJIL/WJVO Radio in Jacksonville, IL, along with the Amvets Post 100, are proud to host Freedom's Never Free this September at the Prairie Land Heritage Museum.

Freedom's Never Free Traveling WWII Memorial is a half-sized replica of the original in Washington DC. The 247-foot display consists of the Wall of Stars (AKA Wall of Freedom), the Atlantic and Pacific Pavilions, 56 Pillars and stands with Oak and Wheat Wreaths. This amazing tribute to the 404,800 lives lost will be on display at The Prairie Land Heritage Museum, in South Jacksonville September 8-12.

This year, 2021, marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which ignited The United States’ entrance into the second global war.

Other ceremonies are planned, along with numerous activities during its visit. This event is free to all and we encourage those who have and are currently serving to join us and allow us to serve you. We encourage civilians to join us and take this opportunity to personally thank those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom and the freedom of many around the world.

For more information, visit the Facebook event, contact WJIL/WJVO at 217-245-5119 or by email at: wjilwjvoevents@gmail.com

