MASCOUTAH – MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is now participating in the TSA PreCheck® program, which allows travelers in the program to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 complaint liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select checkpoint screening lanes. The TSA PreCheck® lane will be available during select times based on projected airline passenger volume.

“TSA PreCheck® provides enhanced security while also improving the passenger screening experience,” said John Hursey, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Downstate Illinois. “We are pleased to offer this program to passengers at MidAmerica Airport.”

“Passengers flying in and out of MidAmerica Airport have always appreciated convenient parking right outside the terminal and short lines inside,” noted St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “Now this new TSA PreCheck® service lets flyers speed through select security screening lanes, further enhacing the hassle-free experience here at MidAmerica.”

To be eligible for this expedited screening program, individuals need to apply. The TSA PreCheck® application program requires a background check, fingerprints, and an application fee of $85 for a five-year membership. Once approved, travelers will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) and will have the opportunity to utilize TSA PreCheck® lanes at security checkpoints at approximately 200 participating airports and on 37 airlines including Allegiant.

The quick application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in the TSA PreCheck® expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select airport screening lanes.

Travelers are able to go through a five-minute pre-enrollment process online and complete their seven-minute background interview at an application center.

An application center for the TSA PreCheck® program is conveniently located at 621 S Belt W, Belleville, IL. There are more than 300 TSA PreCheck® application centers located across the country.

How to apply

Make an appointment online and pre-apply here. It typically takes less than 10 minutes to pre-apply. To make an appointment, applicants should type in the location and click on the search button to select the most convenient enrollment site. Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first open time available, but individuals can choose a different date and/or time using that drop-down menu. Visit the enrollment center at the appointment time or as a walk-in at the application center nearest to you.

As always, TSA continues to incorporate random and unpredictable security measures throughout the airport and no individual will be guaranteed expedited screening. Additional program information and how to enroll can be found at TSA.gov.

