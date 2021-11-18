EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is working with Collette Travel to provide two exciting trips in 2022 to Ireland and New York City. On Thursday, December 9th, Collette Representative Lora Carlson will be at the Center to provide an informational meeting for both trips. The meeting will take place from 6:00-7:00pm.

“Collette is a 100+ year old company that does an outstanding job with travel tours. We are thrilled to be working with them to plan these quality trips. Registration has already started, but we wanted to offer an opportunity for people to attend a meeting and learn more about these wonderful trips,” according to Sara Berkbigler. Those interested will be able to register for the trips after the meeting has concluded.

The Shades of Ireland Tour will take place May 25-Jun 3, 2022 and highlights include Dublin, Irish Evening, Choices on Tour, Kilkenny, Waterford, Blarney Castle, Killarney, Jaunting Car Ride, Ring of Kerry, Farm Visit, Limerick, Cliffs of Moher, Galway, and a castle stay. Details may be found on the trip website: https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/1055034.

Article continues after sponsor message

The New York City Holiday trip will take place Dec 5-9, 2022 and includes Greenwich Village, Wall Street, Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, 9/11 Memorial, 9/11 Museum, a Broadway show. Details of the NYC trip may be found on the website: https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/1055033.

Main Street Community Center policy requires that all travelers provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and agree in writing to adhere to mask policies as they are set at the time of travel.

Main Street Community Center will open at 5:30pm for the 6:00pm meeting. Masks are required within the Center building, regardless of vaccination status. Contact Sara Berkbigler, info@mainstcc.org or 618-656-0300 with any questions or to register for the trips.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1975. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

More like this: