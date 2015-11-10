Jump on the bus with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) and head to historic Kimmswick, Missouri on Friday, December 4 for the Kimmswick Outing trip. All the shops will be decorated for the holiday season and sounds of carolers will fill the streets. Carriage rides will also be available. Guests will enjoy a delicious lunch at the nationally recognized Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. There will be over three hours of free-time to leisurely shop at any of the area’s 25 stores. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and weather appropriate clothing, so they can shop ‘till they drop! The cost is $60 per person and includes lunch, gratuities and motor coach transportation. The trip will depart at 9:30am and will return at approximately 5:30pm.Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, no later than 8:15am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, November 20.

The department recently secured a 57-passenger motor coach for the trip. Space is limited, so register now to guarantee a spot! For more information or to learn how to register, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or emai ljerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: