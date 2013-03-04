A trap and sporting clays shoot and a golf tournament are scheduled this spring to support a scholarship in memory of Jordan Klope, the 15-year-old from Alton, who died in a single-vehicle accident on December 23, 2012. Sporting clays are March 23, 2013, at Otter Creek Hunt Club, 19201 Hunting Club Road west of Jerseyville from 9 a.m. to noon, and will cost $50 for 100

rounds. Included in the cost is a memorial T-shirt, memorial duck band, lunch at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, and prizes. Awards will be given in the 16 and younger class and adult class.

The trap shoot will be at the Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd. in Godfrey, and will cost $40, which includes targets, memorial T-shirt and duck band, lunch and prizes in the 16 and younger and adult classes. Those who want to participate in both sporting clays and trap events can do so

at a reduced cost of $80.

Proceeds from the sporting clays and trap events will got to the Jordan C. Klope Memorial Scholarship Fund that will provide tuition assistance to Sportsmen’s Club Youth Trap Team members who attend Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The first Jordon Klope Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 15 at Rolling Hills Golf Club in Godfrey. Registration is at 11 a.m. with tee-off is at noon. A portion of the proceeds will go to the scholarship fund at LCCC, and a portion to the Advanced Teenager Safe Driving program. The registration fee is to be determined, but will include refreshments and hot dogs during registration, and a catered dinner following golf. In addition, there will be a silent auction, raffle, door prizes, hole-in-one and closest to the pin competitions. There will be cash prizes for the top three winning teams. Registration for the golf may be made by calling John Rubin at 618 447-4003.

Previously, Alton Community School District 11 and staff at Alton High School, where Klope was a sophomore, presented his parents, Chris and Sonja Klope, with a plaque and framed photograph in Jordan’s memory. A similar plaque and photograph will be displayed in the high school entrance through what would have been the end of his senior year, said Russ Tepen, high school principal.

