GLEN CARBON - Dr. Alisha White of Transformative Healthcare will be hosting a Town Hall Forum at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, at her office at 4 Country Club Executive Park in Glen Carbon.

Dr. White invites the community to the forum and will speak of her new practice in Glen Carbon and also wants to hear from the public.

At Transformative Healthcare Dr. White said she focuses not only on medication management but also on patient participation in lifestyle enhancements to heal disease by creating action plans with patient input for chronic health conditions.

Dr. White said her goal is to provide comprehensive healthcare in a relaxed setting.

Dr. White said she attempts to assist the patient in making changes that lead to a healthy body, mind and spirit.

"I am the owner of the medical practice Transformative Healthcare, LLC, and as owner and physician, I can listen to the patients' desires and respond administratively or professionally as needed.

"This is accomplished by having office visits that are on average 30-60 minutes in length," she said. "The visits are long enough to help determine the root cause of problems and gain insight into possible solutions."

Monthly visits are offered for tobacco cessation as well as weekly, monthly or quarterly visits for obesity. Action plans are created for those with chronic health conditions at Transforative Healthcare with patient input.

La'Trece House will serve as Dr. White's medical assistant. She registers patients with the practice, administers medication and assists in coordinating patient care.

Dr. White said she is hoping to speak at businesses, clubs or churches on a variety of medical issues.

For more information on Transformative Healthcare, LLC or to RSVP to Thursday’s Town Hall Forum call 618-659-5567.

