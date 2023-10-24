ROXANA - Being on the offensive line for Roxana, Gabe Smith might not get his hands on the football too often but plays a big role in the Shells’ run-heavy offense.



Gabe has been spending his senior season for the Shells opening running lanes for the triumvirate of game-changing running backs Roxana has in the backfield at any given time.

Gabe made the move over to Roxana after playing for East Alton-Wood River and said he felt immediately welcomed by his new teammates in Roxana Red and Gold. Gabe joined a big senior group with the Shells.

“Going from being the new guy on the block and coming in, everyone was very welcoming,” Gabe said following Roxana’s big win at Marquette to seal their undefeated regular season. “It meant a lot transferring from Wood River.”

Gabe went from the Oilers to the Shells at just the right time and got to be a vital part of the Shells front during their undefeated season, their first since 2003.

“I know what it’s like to be on a team that’s (struggling),” he said of his time before joining Roxana. “(Playing for Roxana) means a lot.”

Talking to Gabe following their final regular season game, he, like all Roxana players, was celebrating the undefeated regular season, but finished our brief chat with one sentence:

“We’re not done yet.”

Gabe and the Shells are preparing for a big postseason run.

