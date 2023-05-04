GLEN CARBON - Sophomore Kannon Kamp has gone to Catholic schooling his entire life. In the last two years, he's gone to two different private schools.

During his freshman year, he attended Marquette Catholic before his family moved to Maryville where he was then enrolled at Father McGivney.

For his continued success, Kannon is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb LLC Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney.

He burst onto the scene his freshman season with a .392 batting average and .505 on-base percentage. He finished the season with 29 hits and 19 RBI through 74 at-bats.

He made the transition smoothly to Father McGivney, Marquette's main rival in the Gateway Metro Conference, and has only gotten better.

So far, through McGivney's perfect 29-0 start, he is batting .438 with a .556 OBS. Through 64 at-bats he racked up 28 hits for 24 RBI.

Yesterday, May 3, in a 12-1 win over Belleville West Kannon went 3-3 with an RBI.

"I'm just seeing it well," he said when it comes to his offensive approach.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

He's just enjoying his time with his new teammates.

"Everything's working; hard to complain. The pitchers have been on point, we've been taking good ABs, and the whole team is just good. Can't ask for much more," Kannon said.

Not part of the team last season, Kannon didn't get to feel the heartbreak of last postseason's exit in the Regional Finals against Mater Dei.

His Explorers went on in the Regional Semis to Althoff Catholic, a future GMC opponent.

It's possible the Knights and Griffins meet again in the same position this year.

"Absolutely, looking forward to that [possible] rematch and hopefully a deep run this year," Kannon said about the playoffs.

Kannon won't have to wait that long as the Griffins head to Breese this Saturday in a regular season non-conference game against Mater Dei starting at 1 p.m.

More like this: