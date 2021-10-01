SPRINGFIELD– Trampoline courts will be subject to inspection and permitting under the Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Act (ARAS) after Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 60. The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) does not allow amusement rides or attractions to operate unless they have been inspected and permitted.

Rides and/or attractions are insured and meet predetermined safety standards before operating in Illinois.

As trampoline parks have grown in popularity and prevalence, the potential for injury has increased. That’s why IDOL crafted legislation to make sure these facilities and employees meet industry standards.

“By including trampoline courts in the Amusement Ride and Safety Attraction Act, Illinoisans can be assured trampoline courts across the state have been permitted for use. Dozens of trampoline parks welcome thousands of visitors year-round in Illinois. Now, visitors can see proof the facilities have been inspected,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik.

At the time of inspection, owners are required to provide documentation for all employees involved with the operation of trampoline equipment that a criminal history records check and sex offender registry check have been conducted, provide documentation they received proper training and have a substance abuse policy in place, which includes random drug testing.

The addition of trampoline courts to ARAS does not apply to dedicated gymnastics training facilities. It is important to note gymnastics facilities that host public events are still subject to inspection.

Illinois joins eight states that regulate trampoline parks.

There is more information about the safety and inspection of amusement rides and attractions here: Amusement Ride And Attraction Safety

