Train Day set for Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Alton Amtrak Station

ALTON - All aboard for Train Day at Alton's Amtrak Station Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and sign up for a chance to win roundtrip train tickets to Chicago.



Children and parents will be able to meet local train club members, view model train components and receive free giveaways at this Kid’Cation event which is free and open to the public. Alton’s train station is located at 3400 College Ave.



Adults in attendance will also be able to participate in a raffle for two round trip Amtrak tickets from Alton to Chicago. There is no cost to enter the raffle and the winner will be drawn at the close of Train Day. A representative from Amtrak will also be available to talk about train safety, train schedules and answer questions about train travel.



Train Day is part of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau Kid’Cation promotion which provides families affordable, end of the summer vacation options. Train Day is also supported by Amtrak Rail Services.



Children will receive Amtrak conductors hats, have the opportunity to create a Amtrak engine coin bank and receive coloring book materials. Amtrak train schedules and train safety materials will also be available. The Cookie Factory Bakery at Alton Square Mall will provide special train cookies.



“Train Day gives us an opportunity to showcase the Alton Amtrak Station,” said Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This is likely the last time we will host a Train Day at this station. The new, high speed rail station is expected to open next year.”



Kid'Cation kicked off in Alton on Friday, July 29 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7. For more information about the events and deals available through Kid'Cation, go to VisitAlton.com/Kidcation or call the Alton Visitors Center at 1-800-258-6645.