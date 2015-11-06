GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College women’s soccer team bested No. 13 seed Parkland College 1-0 on Sunday, Nov. 1 to become Region 24 Champions. Next step – the District Championship this weekend.

The first half of Sunday’s game left the two teams in a scoreless deadlock. Cassidy Foley’s shot at the far post of the goal was saved by Parkland’s goalkeeper, but L&C’s Samantha Fennessey was able to tap in the rebound, giving the Trailblazers the lead. From there, L&C goalkeeper Natalie Otten was able to keep Parkland’s offense at bay.

“It was a tough battle with Parkland for 180 minutes and only one goal scored,” said Head Coach Tim Rooney. “The field conditions were tough and the two teams were very close, but I’m glad we came out on top.”

The Trailblazers will play St. Charles Community College for the District Championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 for a chance to play in the NJCAA Division I National Championship tournament in Melbourne, Florida Nov. 16-20.

“We just have to play up to our capabilities against St. Charles,” Rooney said. “We’ve played solid all year. We don’t give up much and are able to score goals, so if we can defend well and keep our goal scoring up we should do great.”

L&C faced St. Charles earlier in the year and came out on top.

“They’ve been playing at a high level – very competitive this season. We just have to take care of ourselves,” Rooney said.

