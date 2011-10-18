Godfrey, Ill. – In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Trailblazers are donning pink for the team’s annual “Dig for the Cure” match this evening at 6 p.m. in River Bend Arena.

Lewis and Clark will replace its trademark Trailblazer blue with pink uniforms for one night only to take on Greenville College JV, and all proceeds will go toward supporting breast cancer research.

“Dig for the Cure” is an event that occurs across the United States to support both research and awareness, but local proceeds stay with the local affiliate of the “Komen for the Cure Foundation.” Greenville JV and the game’s officials will also be wearing pink, and fans are welcome to show their support as well, both by wearing pink and participating in a spot serving game to raise money for the cause. In between games 2 and 3 of the match, fans can donate $1 and serve a pink “Dig for the Cure” volleyball for a chance to win a prize.

“We are excited to once again be hosting a Dig for the Cure event. Many of us have friends and family members who have been affected by breast cancer and this is our opportunity to raise awareness and funds for the cause. We hope to have a great turn out for this event and look forward to seeing the stands filled with pink,” said Head Coach Meredith Heater. For additional information, please call (618) 468-6250 or (618) 468-6002.

