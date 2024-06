Trailblazers stay close in loss to Lake Land, Morgan scores 13 points Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Trailblazers kept the score close, but it wasn’t enough in their 70-65 loss to the Lakers of Lake Land College Jan. 19. Jalen Morgan led the Trailblazers in scoring with 13 points. He was followed by Ziven Clark with 12. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Print Version Submit a Sports Tip