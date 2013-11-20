Lewis and Clark Community College’s men’s soccer team defeated No. 12 Ranger College 3-1 today, picking up its first win in the 2013 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Men’s Soccer Division I National Championship tournament.

The No. 8-seeded Trailblazers will take on No. 1 Iowa Western Community College (Council Bluffs, Iowa) at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

This year’s Lewis and Clark team is making its first national appearance since 1989, after earning the NJCAA Division I Central District Championship title by defeating Jefferson College’s Vikings 2-1, in Hillsboro, Mo., on Nov. 9.

The NJCAA National tournament is being held on the campus of Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas and runs Nov. 18-23.

A complete story with stats from today’s game will follow.

All games will be televised by the NJCAA and can be accessed through the Lewis and Clark Men’s Soccer web page at www.lc.edu/athletics/mens/soccer/.

For more information on the tournament, visit the NJCAA tournament website www.njcaa.org/

To view/download and print photos of the Trailblazer soccer team from this season and the tournament, visit Lewis and Clark’s Flickr page www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/

