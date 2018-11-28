GODFREY – Trailblazers men’s basketball left little to chance in their Nov. 26 home game against Lindenwood-Belleville. L&C powered its way to a 101-39 victory and in the process gave Coach Doug Stotler his 400th NJCAA win as a head basketball coach.

In his 24 years as a head coach, Stotler’s record is 400-318. He’s quick to downplay his role in those victories.

“Milestone accomplishments are never about just one person,” Stotler said. “Without the support of my family, the hard work of the players, patience from the parents and quality instruction from high school coaches, 400 wins would not have been possible.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The satisfaction Stotler receives from coaching can’t be measured in wins and losses.

“Coaching happens during practice,” Stotler said. “The time I spend with these players and the effort they give me is what I find satisfying.”

Milestones aside, Stotler knows the most important game is always the next game.

“That I’ve had the opportunity to maintain my love affair for coaching basketball is remarkable and it seems impossible that 24 years have come and gone,” Stotler said. “But, I cannot wait to put together a plan for win 401.”

Monday’s win ups the Trailblazers’ record to 4-3. Their next game is Nov. 28 at Lincoln Trail College. They’ll be back at home Dec. 1 to face Olney.

More like this: