GODFREY – Despite the rain, the Lewis and Clark Community College men’s soccer team sailed past Illinois Central College 3-0 on Saturday, Oct. 31 to become Region 24 Champions and secure a spot in this year’s National Tournament.

Lochlan Reus scored the first goal for the Trailblazers, giving them a 1-0 lead. Reus was able to score that goal on a penalty kick after Blake Cearns was taken down by the ICC goalkeeper on a breakaway.

The second half started the same way. Reus scored another goal on a penalty kick after Cearns was taken down by the goalkeeper while breaking through the ICC defense, giving L&C a 2-0 lead.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reus scored the final goal of the game by hitting in a shot from 20 yards making the score 3- 0 and securing the win for the Trailblazers.

“It was a tough game,” said Head Coach Tim Rooney. “Weather conditions were brutal. It was raining and the field was soggy, which made for tough footing, but overall, we did a good job defensively and offensively.”

The men will play Jefferson College for the District Championship at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at Jefferson Soccer Field in Hillsboro, Missouri, but their win against ICC has already qualified them for the NJCAA Division I National Championship Tournament Nov. 16-21 in Axton, Virginia.

“Hopefully we go into the National Championships healthy,” Rooney said. “We’ve been playing pretty good this last portion of the season, and if we continue on, we should have a chance to be very competitive in the tournament.”

For the latest Trailblazer athletics news and information, visit http://www.lc.edu/athletics.

More like this: