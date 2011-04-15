Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College men’s golf team finished third in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Midwest Athletic Conference tournament at Lick Creek in Pekin, Ill. on April 8 and 9.

Freshman Devlin Keenoy was the tournament medalist by four shots, and one of three Trailblazers who were named all-conference.

Keenoy, of Glen Carbon, was named First Team All-Conference and “Player of the Year.” Freshmen Colin Ahlvers, of Collinsville, and Daniel Weiler, of Hamel, were named Second Team All-Conference. Teammates Travis Harmon, of Alhambra, and Mike Mihelcic, of Staunton, also contributed to the 307 low team score during tournament.

The men finished only 13 strokes behind first-place Parkland College and 11 strokes behind second-place Illinois Central College — proving to Head Coach Mike Brasher and Assistant Coach David Sobol that they have the talent and desire to win.

“I am so proud of our entire team. We finished third as a team, but we were definitely in the hunt,” Brasher said.

According to Brasher, the team was in a great position after 36 holes. They were 10 behind the leaders and 4 strokes out of second place. L&C had just posted a 307, the lowest 18-hole team score of the entire tournament, and Keenoy had just posted a 69 (3 under par) — putting him in sole possession of the lead with teammate Colin Ahlvers one stroke behind him.

“The final 9 holes of the tourney proved to be our undoing, as it relates to the team score, but Devlin birdied the last hole and closed with a 75. We thought he was going to win the whole thing. Then when his birdie putt disappeared on the last, we felt he had it locked. But there was one group yet to finish,” Brasher said.

The final group included Parkland's and ICC's number one players. Ultimately, Keenoy won by four strokes.

“This just proves that he is a great player and can get it done when the pressure is on,” Brasher said. “Every player on the team contributed to our team total. Travis posted an 84 to contribute to the 307 "low team" score, and Mike and Daniel posted a pair of 79s for the final round and tied for second on our team.



“When you consider that we finished 13 strokes behind the winners and our total team score was in the mid 900s, it shows that we were right there and can play with any team in the MWAC."

The Trailblazers will play again this weekend at the Rend Lake Invitation in Ina and next weekend at Parkland in Champaign. The Region 24 tournament is scheduled in Fairview Heights May 1-3.

