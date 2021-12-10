

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is making an annual holiday tradition out of making sure students have access to good food over winter break.

The college will hold its second annual food giveaway for L&C students Tuesday, Dec. 14, and Wednesday, Dec. 15, just before the campus closes for the year. The event is a part of the college’s volunteer program, Trailblazers Give Back, in which L&C team members contribute to the campus and greater communities through philanthropic giving and volunteerism.

“Trailblazers Give Back is an opportunity for the college to contribute even more to the community that helps support the college,” said Coordinator Alice Bunjan. “The food giveaway is important because so many of our students experience food insecurity. This is one way to address that need in the spirit of the holiday season and help them get through winter break.”

This year, Lewis and Clark is partnering with Bella Milano Catering to provide 400 frozen meals for the students. In addition, they will receive non-perishable food items and grocery gift cards.

The college is currently collecting donations of grocery gift cards and non-perishable food items at the Security Building on the Godfrey Campus through 9 a.m., Dec. 15. Monetary donations can be made online or in person through the L&C Foundation. Call (618) 468-2010 for more information or to contribute.

Bunjan is also asking for volunteers from the college team to staff the two-day giveaway event for students, who will be able to pick up their free food from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Dec. 14-15, in the circle outside Wade Hall.

Students who are unable to attend during those times should contact Bunjan at abunjan50@gmail.com to make other arrangements. Unlike last year, no RSVP is needed. Instead, food will be available while supplies last.

“Our Trailblazer team shares a common charitable spirit and a desire to give back to the communities we live in and serve,” said L&C President Ken Trzaska. “We started the tradition last year during the shutdown caused by the pandemic, and it was well received by our campus community. Now that we’re able to be more physically present on campus, we’re excited to be able to do this again.”

Although the giveaway is not open to members of the general community, any meals or items left over will be donated to local food pantries.

Division Assistant Diane McDonough, left, and L&C President Ken Trzaska serve food to students outside Wade Hall during the college’s inaugural Trailblazers Give Back Holiday Food Giveaway in December 2020.

