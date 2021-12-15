GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College has teamed up with Bella Milano to feed hungry L&C students with the second annual Trailblazers Give Back Holiday Food Giveaway.

The giveaway includes 400 frozen meals from Bella Milano, non-perishable food items donated by L&C team members, grocery store gift cards, and masks donated by Calvary Baptist Church. Student and L&C tennis team member José Hernandez (left) gets his bag of food from L&C team members Christina Wickenhauser (center) and Dawna Egelhoff (right).

The giveaway continues tomorrow, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the hallway between Reid and Wade Halls on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

(Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Marketing/PR)

