The Trailblazer women defeated Missouri Baptist JV 82-56 and the men lost 74-83 to Illinois Central College during Wednesday’s basketball season home opening night.

“We played well tonight,” said Jaron Young, head women’s coach. “We are a young team with mostly freshmen, so we are learning. But we have the talent and determination as a team to get there.”

Kayla Dampier, a sophomore from St. Louis, was the scoring leader with 21 points.

“We are all about the team. We know the wins will come when we each do our best and focus on playing well as a team,” she said.

The women next play Shawnee at home Saturday at 2 p.m.

Men’s head basketball coach Deon Thomas said he told his team playing ICC would be a challenge.

“Losing the first game of the season at home is not what we wanted. This team we have now is a good team. So now we go back to work to improve our game. That’s the bottom line.”

The men’s next home game will be against Missouri Baptist on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on LCTV (local cable channel 989.)

For more information visit Lewis and Clark Community College’s athletics website at http://www.lc.edu/athletics/

