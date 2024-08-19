BUNKER HILL — A tragic accident claimed the life of a young girl and left another seriously injured on Shaw Road just south of Prairie Dell Road in rural Bunker Hill on Saturday morning.

Authorities reported that a UTV operated by two girls rolled multiple times, resulting in the death of a 12-year-old girl who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner. The other passenger, an 11-year-old girl, was airlifted from the scene for medical treatment.

Emergency responders from Bunker Hill and Shipman Fire and Rescue squads were the first to arrive, with additional support provided by Medora Ambulance Services.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation as the community mourns the loss and hopes for the recovery of the injured girl.

