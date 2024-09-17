CARROLLTON - Carrollton Fire Protection District Chief Tim Thaxton provided information about a tragic fire that claimed the lives of a male and female in the 600 block of Providence Road on Sunday in Greene County.

The fire call came in at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, Chief Thaxton said.

He also said the two who died in the fire were husband and wife.

“It was fully involved when we got there,” he said. “The roof had already collapsed.”

Thaxton said the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal are investigating the fatal fire.

