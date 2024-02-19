ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A tragic fatal house fire in the City of Ferguson has claimed the lives of five individuals and three dogs.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives, St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives, and Crime Scene Unit detectives are investigating the fatal house fire in the 500 block of North Clay Avenue in the City of Ferguson.

At 4:23 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, City of Ferguson police officers responded to a call for service for a house fire. Officers were advised by fire personnel that four individuals had been located inside the residence deceased. A fifth deceased individual was located deceased shortly thereafter.

Three dogs were found deceased inside the residence. Relatives at the scene said the victims were family and four of the victims were children.

The City of Ferguson Police Department requested St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons assume responsibility for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

