JERSEY COUNTY - A 33-year-old male died from injuries suffered in a collision on a motorcycle on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Jersey County Chief Deputy Mark Marshall provided this report from the sheriff's office's preliminary investigation on Tuesday, May 21, 2024:

"At 11:47 a.m. on May 19, 2024, the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of State Highway 100 and Elsah Road. Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputies along with a Grafton Police Officer responded to the location.

"The initial investigation determined a 59-year-old female operating a 2022 Toyota was attempting to turn east onto State Highway 100 from Elsah Road. The driver of the Toyota turned in front of a 33-year-old male operating a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, who was traveling west on State Highway 100. The motorcycle struck the Toyota. The motorcycle rider was ejected and sustained injuries.

"Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance treated the victim until he was transported by Air Evac Medical Helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Shortly after arrival at the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries."

Marshall closed with this statement: "The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the victim."

