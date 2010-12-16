Godfrey, Ill. – Corporate and Community Learning’s Traffic Safety program is adding multiple new instructors in addition to an online facelift for 2011.

Susan Moore is a former administrative judge from Arizona, who just recently moved back to the Riverbend. She will be teaching all the classes in Edwardsville. Nick Bowman, who has a background in law enforcement, has been teaching the class on and off for a couple years and will be based on the Godfrey campus.



The new online system has been in place since September. It allows students to register and print out their certificates all in the same day/night if they choose, as long as they have put in their mandated four hours and passed the necessary test. The system includes measures that ensure that four-hour time block is being spent at the computer, and also that deter cheating.

“This class is offered as a condition of student's supervision after getting a traffic ticket. It’s aimed at 15- to 20-year-olds to keep moving violations off their records,” said Jenn Ciavarella, coordinator of Traffic Safety and Professional Development. “It serves two functions – first, it’s a condition of their supervision. If they go through this class then they get their ticket taken off their permanent record. The other is to be a reminder for students that driving is a privilege they need to take seriously.”



The state requirement is for a four-hour class, which can be taken either online or in person. Topics include the stage and restrictions of the Graduated Driver's License (GDL), how changes in a teen's brain can translate into risky behavior, and facts about being a safe driver. The class concludes with a test. Those who pass can either print their certificate (online) or receive one in the mail (classroom) to turn into the court of the county where they received the ticket.



Classes are offered once a month at three different locations, with upcoming dates in mid-January. Visit www.lc.edu/trafficschool for more information and for a list of upcoming class offerings in Edwardsville, Godfrey and Jerseyville, or contact Ciavarella at (618) 468-5730.

